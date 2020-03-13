Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,382,595 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.74% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $104,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. 3,570,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,898. The company has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 14,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,230.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,792 shares of company stock valued at $223,397. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

