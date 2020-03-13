Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,646 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $103,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 141,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 197,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,703. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $166.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,723,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,400,628.13. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,803,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,935,561.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,310 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,377. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.