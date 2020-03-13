Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 58,696 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GeoPark worth $99,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Group LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,461 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GPRK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 213,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.61. GeoPark Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

