Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 197,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Arista Networks worth $105,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock traded up $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,552 shares of company stock worth $14,375,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.