Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 197,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Arista Networks worth $105,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks stock traded up $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $331.27.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,552 shares of company stock worth $14,375,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
