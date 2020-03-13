Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,230,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Expedia Group worth $100,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. 9,195,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,316. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

