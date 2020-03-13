Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $102.26 Million Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.03% of Medifast worth $102,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

