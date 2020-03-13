Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $98.54 Million Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,969 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $98,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.02. 2,746,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.