Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $104,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $17,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,989 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $5,128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.34. 470,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,458. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

