Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Valero Energy worth $103,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

VLO traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. 9,698,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

