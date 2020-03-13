Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 443,417 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443,417 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.96% of Highwoods Properties worth $99,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 2,079,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

