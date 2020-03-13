RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. RISE Education Cayman updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

REDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,092. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Earnings History for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

