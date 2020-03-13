RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. RISE Education Cayman updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

REDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,092. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

