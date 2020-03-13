Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 130.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 2,803,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

