Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,464 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 4,145,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,752. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

