Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 682.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

NYSE ZTS traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,899. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.