Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

DOOR stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

