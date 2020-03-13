Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 129,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,336. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,248 shares of company stock worth $28,190,654. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.