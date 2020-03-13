Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,854,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

