Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,901. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.09 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.98.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

