Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,586,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

