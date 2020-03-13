Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 258,271 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,271 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

AEE stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. 2,490,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

