Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 310,715 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310,715 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Benefitfocus worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 775,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,533. Benefitfocus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $335.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

