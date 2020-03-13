Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,788 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.14. 7,861,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.