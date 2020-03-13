Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Irhythm Technologies worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IRTC traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 380,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.37. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,835 shares of company stock worth $4,367,690. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

