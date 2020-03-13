RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $443.00

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 443 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.84), with a volume of 719828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476.10 ($6.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 540.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities analysts predict that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 5024.2577804 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

