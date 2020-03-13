Ryo Currency (RYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,371.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $187,017.18 and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.02390539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.71 or 0.03186610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00662269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00669683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00086758 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00496145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 18,714,982 coins and its circulating supply is 18,597,670 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

