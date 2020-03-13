SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $783,387.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $830,071.47 and approximately $783,387.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00012782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00298214 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,400,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,129 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

