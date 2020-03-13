Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 185.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Schneider National stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 626,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.65. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

