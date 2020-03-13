Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 360,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $954.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.