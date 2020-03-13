SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:SVCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:SVCT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.46.

