Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $188,519.38 and $7,786.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.02167878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 487.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00195679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.