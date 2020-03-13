Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $98,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 236,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,732. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

