Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WORK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.59. 49,915,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175,046. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,519.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,028.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

