Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stock Position Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.02.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

