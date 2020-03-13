Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $214.90

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214.90 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 221.68 ($2.92), with a volume of 1397075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.50 ($3.22).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLA shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Insiders acquired a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,627,453 over the last 90 days.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

