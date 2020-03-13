Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,891,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at $131,374,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Steris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 722,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,195,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after buying an additional 147,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 893,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,892. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $119.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

