Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 79,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 142,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

