TD Securities Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$2.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE TOG traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a market cap of $235.12 million and a P/E ratio of -292.50. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

