Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Releases Earnings Results

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. Telaria’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Telaria updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TLRA opened at $6.51 on Friday. Telaria has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $363.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

