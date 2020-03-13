Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 515,901 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,191 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,996,000 after acquiring an additional 194,893 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

