Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $9.94 on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,470. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

