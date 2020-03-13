Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 130,986 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $45,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 276.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 95.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,892. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.