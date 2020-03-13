Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 34,410 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.66% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $57,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 382,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.84. 755,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.