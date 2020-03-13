Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 108,119 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,119 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.62% of Five Below worth $43,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.28.

FIVE stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. 2,950,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,157. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

