Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 78,120 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.58% of Catalent worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of CTLT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

