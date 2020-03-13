Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amgen were worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.10. 6,854,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,481. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

