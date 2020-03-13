Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,846 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $49,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $73,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $65,845,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,021,000 after buying an additional 251,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

