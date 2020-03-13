Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.89 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,002,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $4,835,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.