Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $48.95 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Metlife were worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Metlife by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after buying an additional 765,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Metlife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after buying an additional 1,207,482 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of MET traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 13,500,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,196. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

