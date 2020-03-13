Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $53.35 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $53,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,929,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $125.86 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

