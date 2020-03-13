Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $53.56 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $53,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,672,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. 11,815,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,944. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,812,533 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

